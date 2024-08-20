Florida trio charged in apparent acid attack that left a New Jersey woman with burns to a third of her body, prosecutors say

By Amy Simonson, CNN

(CNN) — Three Florida residents have been arrested in connection to an apparent acid attack on a New Jersey woman who suffered burns to more than 35% of her body, according to a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office press release obtained by CNN affiliate KYW.

Investigators believe suspects Betty Jo Lane, 38, and Jmarr McNeil, 39, were hired by William DiBernardino, 49, to carry out the July attack on the victim, with whom DiBernardino had been in a past relationship, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The three suspects were arrested in Florida and charged in New Jersey with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree and stalking in the fourth degree, the release said.

CNN has been unable to determine if the suspects have retained attorneys.

Moments before the July 26 attack, the 42-year-old returned home from work and parked in the driveway of her Monroe Township residence, according to prosecutors.

“As the victim opened her car door, she was approached by an unknown female who threw a cup and its liquid contents directly at the victim,” the release said. It added, “The victim sustained chemical burns over 35 percent of her body and was airlifted to a burn center where she is still being treated,” the release said.

The liquid is believed to be a “highly caustic acid,” according to the release.

The female suspect fled in a silver vehicle, which investigators later determined was rented in Florida.

Officials determined that Lane and McNeil, both residents of Jacksonville, Florida, “were recruited and compensated” by DiBernardino of Boynton Beach, Florida, to carry out the attack, the release said. The pair traveled in the rental car to New Jersey “specifically” to attack the victim, prosecutors said.

The suspects each waived extradition and are being held in Florida until they can be transported to New Jersey, the release said.

Several federal and Florida law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, including the FBI, US Marshals Service, Florida Highway Patrol, Boynton Beach Police and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department, the release added.

