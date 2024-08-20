$1 million vehicle destroyed in fire leaving Monterey Car Week

By Ricardo Tovar

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — The Monterey Fire Department says that an estimated $1 million concept car was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night.

Firefighters said they responded to a vehicle trailer fire on north Highway 1 at the Munras Avenue off-ramp around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they found the trailer was fully engulfed.

Crews were able to detach the tow vehicle from the trailer, but it suffered minor damage due to the efforts.

The fire was contained in around 15 minutes after it spread to some nearby vegetation.

The fire destroyed a 1979 Ford Ghia Probe 1 Concept Car valued at approximately $1,000,000. The total loss from the incident was estimated to be around $1,028,300.

“It is with utter sadness and a heavy heart that we have lost our 1979 Ford Ghia Probe I Prototype in an accident on the highway late in the day on Sunday after showing the car at the Pebble Beach Concoursd’Elegance,” said the Scott Grundford Company in a social media post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One firefighter was injured during overhaul operations.

The company says their plan is to restore the car.

