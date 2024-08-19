Running-averse man commits to monthly half-marathons for a good cause



By John Ramos

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — Sunday morning marked the 15th annual running of “The Giant Race,” a 5K, 10K and half-marathon beginning and ending at Oracle Park on the San Francisco waterfront. Among the thousands of participants was a young man running to help exploited children and he did it with a symbolic twist.

Grant Clark loves his job so much that, for it, he’s willing to do something he hates.

“I always hate running,” he said. “I hated running growing up so I started this ten months ago just to try it out, do something new and push myself a little bit.”

The 24-year-old works for an organization based in the Bay Area called “Special Operations Finding Kids,” which hires private investigators to help find and retrieve children being trafficked for sexual exploitation. To raise money and awareness, Clark has committed to run a half-marathon each month for the rest of the year but he’s adding an extra challenge — he runs with his hands tied together to symbolize kids being held captive.

“It’s a life sentence for these children, having gone through that trauma because it sticks with them forever,” Clark said. “And for me to run with my hands tied is really a small challenge compared to what they have to do throughout their life.”

On Sunday, it was the Giant Race half-marathon. With his friend Carter Young acting as a pace buddy, Clark began the 12.1-mile trek along the city’s waterfront. It was his sixth run, including races in Miami, Los Angeles and San Diego.

“This running path has taken me down a road I never thought I’d be on,” Clark said. “It’s kind of surreal, obviously, having my family here supporting me, having someone run with me. It’s all — I’m very blessed for that.”

While his parents give their full support, his father, Jeff Clark, said they’re also concerned about the psychological burden their son may be carrying in combatting such a dark practice as human trafficking.

“From my perspective as a father, clearly I’m very proud about it and it worries me a bit, too because it’s such an emotional issue,” he said. “I can’t imagine the toll that it takes from you when you see stories constantly and now your son’s involved in these stories, trying to help out in a good way. But still, you know, the pressure’s there.”

Clark is motivated by the pressure he puts on himself and, as he entered the ballpark and crossed the finish line, he was thankful that, for him, escaping bondage was as simple as untying a piece of rope.

“When I first put the video out saying I was going to do this whole initiative it was a little scary because I never ran more than two miles in my life,” Clark said. “Now we’re on number six so it feels good. I mean, every day brings a new gift. I’m very blessed to be in the position I’m in and just excited to continue doing it.”

Now, it’s on to the next run, as he continues his mission to find joy in doing something he hates.

Clark’s goal is to raise $75,000 for “Special Operations Finding Kids” by the end of the year. For more information go to: findingkids.org.

