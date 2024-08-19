Skip to Content
Pueblo PD increasing patrols for Colorado State Fair

today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado State Fair gets underway on Friday.

On Monday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they plan to increase patrols in and around the fairgrounds as thousands of people from all over the state will gather in Pueblo. The PPD said people can expect to see them in cars, on motorcycles, and on foot.

On Monday, set-up was underway at the fairgrounds for some vendors, come Friday, it will be packed with all the things we enjoy about the fair, food, rides, and animals.

Big crowds are expected for the multi-day event which runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2. Police plan to have a big presence each day but say it won't impact their ability to respond to other calls.

"We are working to minimize the impact of increasing those patrols by doing some different things across our apartment, like overtime and things like that. We want to make sure that we're keeping track of while we increase the amount of officers that are on the streets around the time of the fair, that it does not directly impact any other areas of service," said Bianca Hicks, Police Officer for Pueblo.

For more information, visit the Colorado State Fair website.

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13.

