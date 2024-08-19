Fire hydrants opened for chaotic street takeover

By KABC News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WESTMONT, California (KABC) — Chaos broke out at an intersection in Westmont when fire hydrants were opened for a dangerous street takeover.

Video shows crowds gathered Sunday night as cars spun out on the wet intersection. Firefighters responded to close the hydrants, but the streets remained soaked.

Police were on scene to get things under control.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

It was a busy weekend for street stunts in Los Angeles. At one such event in Van Nuys, a mob surrounded an LAPD cruiser and broke a windshield, forcing the officer to drive off for safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.