Country singer Mickey Guyton on the significance of performing at the DNC: ‘Shirley Chisholm flew so Kamala could soar’

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — When Mickey Guyton was asked to perform at the Democratic National Convention, the country star immediately felt the significance of taking the stage at the convention where Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept her party’s presidential nomination.

Guyton is one of Monday night’s performers at the DNC, along with James Taylor and Jason Isbell.

“I love my country so much and to get such an opportunity to bring unity to such an incredible movement is a great honor,” Guyton told CNN in an interview on Monday.

Guyton, who became the first Black woman to receive a Grammy nomination for best country solo performance in 2021, said that seeing a woman of color possibly become the president of the United States is not something she was sure she could possibly witness in her life.

It’s so inspiring to see someone who is not only exceptionally smart, but also happens to look like me, running for the highest office in our country,” Guyton said. “She represents so much to so many and I just think it’s incredible. I never thought I would see a woman be president in my lifetime and now it seems attainable.”

Reflecting on Harris’ run, she added, “I’m elated, and it means the world to me to see this AKA (Alpha Kappa Alpha member), biracial lawyer who attended a HBCU thriving and bringing so much hope to this country.”

Guyton’s Grammy-nominated 2020 song, “Black Like Me,” was released during the summer of demonstrations about George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. She has been outspoken about racism that she has experienced in country music and has said she is proud to be paving the way for other Black artists in the genre.

“For me, this is beyond a genre of music. This is about humanity. This is about the culture,” Guyton said when reflecting on performing at the DNC. “This is about our country and I feel honored to be able to witness history.”

Referencing the presidential race in 1972, Congresswoman Shriley Chisholm’s historic campaign as the first Black candidate to seek a major party nomination, Guyton said, “All I have to say is Shirley Chisholm flew so Kamala could soar.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.