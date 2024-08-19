‘Bags of mail missing’: Checks stolen from post offices, manipulated and cashed for $110K

By Tyler Hatfield

Click here for updates on this story

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Eleven people have reported a combined 14 personal checks stolen and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more victims after thefts from three post offices.

The victims mailed the checks through the United States Postal Service in late July and early August, according to the incident reports, and the checks were digitally manipulated — or “washed” — and then cashed for about $110,000.

In one case, a check was changed from $85 to $6,085. In a separate case, a check was manipulated for $35,000.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder confirmed the thefts happened at post offices in Hobe Sound, Palm City and Stuart and “bags of mail” remain missing.

“Our detectives are working with [USPS] on just exactly what the MO is,” Snyder said. “How are they getting back in there? You know, mail bags come and go. There’s a lot of mail moving through. We’re not exactly sure just yet.”

WPTV continues to press for answers from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, USPS’ law enforcement arm, about how the thefts occurred at federal facilities.

Blaca Alvarez, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said USPS “could not provide more information” until Monday afternoon.

Alvarez added, “The security of the mail is a top priority.”

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield spoke to people outside the Hobe Sound Post Office who expressed concern about mailing checks.

“I probably won’t send checks through the mail anymore. It’ll be either credit card or paying everything through the bank,” said Deborah Cairnes. “I hope whatever the problem is found out.”

Snyder said he plans to send a phone alert to all Martin County residents to warn them of the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the mail theft can call the U.S. Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.