Roll over crash near downtown Colorado Springs, fire and police crews on scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The eastbound side of 707 South 8th Street is closed due to a traffic accident.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are currently on scene.

According to CSFD, there are people trapped in the car. They say one person has been extricated.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

KRDO13 is on scene and working to learn more information.