Skip to Content
News

Roll over crash near downtown Colorado Springs, fire and police crews on scene

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The eastbound side of 707 South 8th Street is closed due to a traffic accident.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are currently on scene.

According to CSFD, there are people trapped in the car. They say one person has been extricated.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

KRDO13 is on scene and working to learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content