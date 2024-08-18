Police asking for help in finding critically missing 11-year-old

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department is currently searching for a critically missing 11-year-old.

Police say Jaden Barksdale was last seen Sunday morning on Aug. 18, at around 2:00 am, near 27th and W. Cleveland Ave in Milwaukee.

He is described as being 5 foot, 3 inches tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with black hair with a brown patch and black eyes.

Jaden was last seen wearing an army shirt, dark blue pants, and vanilla colored Air Jordan basketball shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7241.

