Hot weekend, storms begin Sunday

Published 6:25 AM

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s around Colorado Springs and around 100° from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Similar temperatures, but high pressure sags south of New Mexico allowing for a flow of moisture to move back into Southern Colorado increasing our chances for afternoon showers and storms. These storms will be isolated yet slow-moving so any storms that form over your area could result in heavy rain over a short period of time.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

