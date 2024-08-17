Hot weekend, storms begin Sunday

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 90s around Colorado Springs and around 100° from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

SUNDAY: Similar temperatures, but high pressure sags south of New Mexico allowing for a flow of moisture to move back into Southern Colorado increasing our chances for afternoon showers and storms. These storms will be isolated yet slow-moving so any storms that form over your area could result in heavy rain over a short period of time.