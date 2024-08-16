Women inmates receive vital job training skills as part of prison program

By Leticia Juarez

CHINO, California (KABC) — It’s all about second chances for a group of 85 women who are currently incarcerated but just received job certifications in a variety of fields. Some learned how to code, while others learned about construction.

The goal is to ensure these women find meaningful employment once they re-enter society.

Angela Hernandez made the trip from Stockton to Chino to support her sister as she graduated with a certificate in healthcare facilities management.

“Today is important for her so it is important for us. So, it was a must to come and support her,” Hernandez said.

But this was no ordinary graduation. The dozens of women in blue are inmates at the California Institution for Women. For the past several months they have been enrolled in job training programs offered through the California Prison Industry Authority.

“Getting a job is crucial and key to their success when they leave prison,” said California Prison Industry Authority General Manager Bill Davidson.

A study by UC Irvine shows inmates within the CAL PIA programs had lower rates of recidivism, a person’s relapse into criminal behavior.

Vera Marin is one of the many success stories. After serving 12 years in prison she is now a project superintendent in the construction industry.

“Everything that this program instilled in us while we were here it all built up to me getting out there and getting that right position and just keep going,” Marin said.

Advice these women can take into the real world along with their newly acquired skills.

These women can join the Entry to Employment program 150 days from their release date, where they can apply for and seek possible job opportunities on the outside.”

It’s been 24 years since Anna Ramos last held a job outside prison. When she’s paroled next week, she has one waiting for her.

“I am going to do labor’s union construction, whatever they want me, whatever they need me for, I’m there,” said Ramos.

Hernandez’s sister Ashley Nauta has a few more years left to serve — time she’ll use to gain more experience.

“I’m a triple programmer. So, next month I qualify for fire camp. So it’s another career under my belt,” Nauta said.

But it’s not just job skills that will help keep them out of prison. Marin said it’s the mindset.

“You just have to make the decision every day to show up.”

