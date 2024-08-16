Virginia man who killed famed Hollywood Buck sentenced to jail, loses hunting license for 100 years

By WTVR Web Staff

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — The man who killed the rare Hollywood Buck known to roam Richmond was sentenced to six months in jail (with three months suspended), fined more than $13,000, and lost his hunting license for 100 years (with 76 years suspended).

Jason Walters, 36, pleaded guilty to all 20 charges related to the deaths of three deer in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

An affidavit showed a Conservation Police Officer interviewed Walters on December 15, 2023, one day after Walters killed the Hollywood Buck and his pictures were posted on a Facebook page popular among hunters.

Jeff Phillips hosts the Star City Whitetail public Facebook group. He said people from across Virginia send him snapshots of their hunting successes – and he posts them online. Phillips said he posted pictures a man sent him. He said the man claimed the kill was taken in Prince Edward County on the hunt club. Phillips said he made the post and within minutes his phone was blowing up.

“It’s pretty crazy to say in the least. In the time I’ve done this nothing has drawn that type of attention.” he shared.

People were telling him they believed the buck in the photo was a beloved deer that had roamed Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery for many years.

It was known for its large, unusual antlers. Phillips, who is from Roanoke, said he just saw it initially as a great buck but did not recognize it immediately. The post has thousands of shares and comments.

“The page is a big deal. This particular guy knew that and he wanted to get it out there and boy did he,” said Phillips.

When the Conservation Police Officer interviewed Walter, Walter told the officer that the deer head and antlers were at another location other than his house, according to the court documents.

Walters returned from a dead end on Alcott Road with the head of the deer in question and “the deer head was brought out in a large silver plastic flower pot and placed in a yellow trash bag.”

On December 16, 2023, the affidavit revealed investigators returned to Walters’ property and located a black Chevrolet Suburban with an archery target in the back of the vehicle.

The officer wrote that it was the same black SUV witnesses said picked Walters up from his home on December 14, the day of the killing.

Alan Proffitt confirmed he owned the SUV and admitted to picking Walters up on December 14.

Profitt was later found guilty of charges he faced in connection to the case, as police believe him to be an accomplice in the killings of the deer. He was ordered to $1,250 in fines and serve 30 days of house arrest. Profitt’s hunting privileges were revoked for 30 years (24 suspended).

“The considerable penalties included will certainly be a deterrent to future wildlife crime and should give the community a level of comfort that this type of crime is taken very seriously in the Commonwealth,” a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson said when announcing the sentencing. “Hunting is a treasured tradition in Virginia. Unethical and criminal behavior tarnishes the reputation of the sport and gives a bad name to those that engage in it lawfully. The department will always put the safety of the public and the conservation of the Commonwealth’s natural resources first and pursue anyone who violates the law. In addition, DWR will be working with the outdoors community and our partners to determine the best way to memorialize this incredible animal.”

