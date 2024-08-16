SLED asked to investigate disappearance of Florida woman after going missing in South Carolina

By Zach Rainey

ALLENDALE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested to assist in the investigation of a missing woman from Florida after she was last seen in South Carolina.

On Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, the search for Jessica Rapsys, 27, from Jacksonville, Florida, began as she was last seen in Allendale County, South Carolina, authorities said.

The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED assist in the investigation on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Rapsys’ friend, Alanna Sabatini, released in a statement to WYFF 4, “To know Jess wasn’t to only love her, but to be fully loved by her. She is the life of the party, the support system to so many and a friend to everyone she meets.”

“She is deeply loved in Jacksonville by everyone that knows her, whether it’s a waitress she met once or a family she’s nannied for. We just want her home,” Sabatini said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact ACSO at 803-584-7067 or SLED at (866) 472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

