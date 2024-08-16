Keller family business recovering after burglars steal valuable Pokemon cards

By Nicole Nielsen

Click here for updates on this story

KELLER, Texas (KTVT) — Griff’s Gifts, a beloved Keller boutique owned by a husband-and-wife duo passionate about toys and gifts, was just settling into its new store on Rufe Snow Drive after moving locations back in May.

But early Monday morning, their sense of security was shattered.

“I have a security system app on my phone, and it made this strange noise I’d never heard before,” said Rebecca Griffin, one of the owners.

Surveillance footage shows two men using a chair from a nearby restaurant to break into the store. Once inside, they went straight for the Pokémon cards.

“They were in and out in one minute,” Griffin said. “When I saw them stealing our cards, I was like, ‘Really? Of all things?'”

Though shocked at first, Rebecca knows Pokemon cards are valuable commodities.

Police believe the burglars targeted the store after seeing expensive cards on Instagram, where Griffin’s son posts them for sale.

Among the stolen cards were one worth $350 and another nearly $400, contributing to a total loss of about $2,500. Including the shattered glass, the damages reached $4,000.

“It hurts because we are a small family-owned store, and we don’t have a lot of extra cash,” Griffin said.

Though the glass has been repaired and the display case now holds cheaper cards, the emotional impact remains.

“We are just not going to carry them anymore,” Griffin stated. “We will do online only. It’s just not worth it.”

The suspect’s getaway car was last seen in Colleyville with a fake plate. Now the Griffins continue to search for them, and the stolen cards being sold online.

“We want our stuff back! It’s just an invasion of privacy, and it makes you not feel as safe,” Griffin said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.