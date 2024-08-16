Japan braces as powerful Typhoon Ampil strengthens near Tokyo

By Jessie Yeung, Taylor Ward and Robert Shackelford, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of thousands of people are being advised to evacuate in parts of Japan, with some homes losing power on Friday, as Typhoon Ampil approaches the east coast near the capital.

The storm, located 121 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Greater Tokyo, has intensified to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane, bringing winds of up to 212 kilometers per hour (131 mph) as it moves north at 18 kph (11 mph), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC).

Ampil has rapidly intensified over the past two days, partly because it moved over very warm water – meaning more moisture in the air to fuel the typhoon. It could strengthen further in the next 12 hours, with the storm reaching peak intensity as it passes by Japan.

More than 178,000 households – nearly 404,000 people in total – were issued evacuation advisories in the cities of Mobara and Asahi near Tokyo and Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, which are near the east coast expected to feel the brunt of the storm by late Friday. Local authorities called on the elderly, those with disabilities and anyone living in high-risk areas to evacuate.

A similar notice was issued in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, with authorities warning that all residents should be prepared to evacuate.

By Friday afternoon, as rain and wind picked up in coastal areas, more than 2,000 households lost power, according to electricity company TEPCO.

Railways and airlines are also canceling services on Friday, during the peak summer travel season.

Two major airlines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, canceled about 500 flights in total serving the capital’s Haneda and Narita airports, NHK reported.

Rail travel has been disrupted too. Six lines on Japan’s extensive bullet train network are suspending services between certain stations and warning of major delays on Friday – including the key Tokaido line that connects Tokyo with Osaka.

Meteorology officials have warned that some parts of northern and eastern Japan may see violent winds, rough seas, heavy rain, flooding, landslides and overflowing rivers, according to NHK. They urged the public to exercise caution and stay prepared.

The storm’s center is expected to remain slightly offshore as it turns toward the northeast and moves away from Japan, according to the JTWC and Japan’s Meteorological Agency. If it stays offshore and only brushes the coast, it might only have a light impact on Japan, bringing rain and wind to some areas including Tokyo.

However, it could have a much stronger effect if the direction changes to bring the center closer to the coast, or even makes landfall.

The storm is expected to weaken by Saturday morning local time and die down as it moves into cooler waters over the weekend.

This story has been updated with additional information.

