World’s first ‘viral images,’ e-scooter bans, odd iceberg phenomenon: Catch up on the day’s stories

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Companies are cracking down on people sharing their accounts left and right, so no more using your sister’s Costco membership card and your college roommate’s Netflix login. CNN’s Allison Morrow explains why the era of freeloading is officially over.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Past meets present: Going “viral” may seem like something that only happens to today’s online generation. But hundreds of years ago, over-the-top art that radiated ostentatious triumph and prosperity created buzz among the chattering class during the Renaissance era.

2️⃣ ‘End the havoc’: If you live in a large metro area, you’ve probably had a close call with someone zipping around on an electronic scooter. With injuries and fatalities on the rise, another major city just decided to ban e-scooter rentals.

3️⃣ Legal strategy: A man suing Disney for the wrongful death of his wife faces a new legal hurdle. The entertainment giant is trying to get the case thrown out because he bought an Epcot ticket and signed up for Disney+.

4️⃣ Will to survive: Bing Olbum planned to hike for a few days but ended up getting lost in the Idaho wilderness for more than a week. Local residents on horseback finally found the 89-year-old adventurer, who managed to survive on beef jerky, salted nuts and iodine tablets.

5️⃣ Mysterious vortex: For months, the world’s largest iceberg has been slowly spinning in one spot in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, and it could continue for quite some time. Here’s what experts have to say about the phenomenon.

Watch this

😬 Big blunder: A home in Edison, New Jersey, was blasted with water after an apparent mistake by workers in the area.

Top headlines

• Multiple people charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry’s death

• Live updates: Biden and Harris hold their first joint event since he left the presidential race

• Trump asks that sentencing in hush money case be postponed until after election

What’s buzzing

✈️ Unlimited travel: One airline is offering an “all-you-can-fly” deal that lets pass holders take as many flights as they want for a year.

Check this out

🏊 Futuristic float: New Yorkers are one step closer to getting their long-awaited cross-shaped floating pool in the East River. It’s set to open near Pier 35 in Manhattan in 2026.

6.49%

🏡 That’s the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage this week — way below the peak — which is enticing some homeowners to refinance.

Quotable

🎾 Bouncing back: The four-time grand slam champion said she’s still adjusting to playing tennis again since returning from maternity leave following the birth of her daughter.

Quiz time

🌎 Harry and Meghan are in South America to support initiatives that protect children from online harm. Meghan was welcomed by their host nation’s vice president, seen above. Which country did they visit?

A. Brazil

B. Colombia

C. Peru

D. Argentina

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Sports spotlight

⚽ New direction: Mauricio Pochettino will be the next head coach of the US men’s national soccer team, reports say. He previously managed Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Good vibes

☀️ We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Boats powered by the sun are quietly sailing through a secluded section of the Amazon rainforest in Ecuador. A non-profit organization provides solar vessels to help people in indigenous communities navigate daily life.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Harry and Meghan are visiting Colombia following an invitation from Vice President Francia Márquez.

