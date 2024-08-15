Skip to Content
READ: Former President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure

Published 5:45 PM

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s latest financial reports were released Thursday, offering the first look in more than a year at the Republican presidential nominee’s finances, business holdings and liabilities.

Read Trump’s financial disclosure, in six separate files, below:

Part one here.

Part two here.

Part three here.

Part four here.

Part five here.

Part six here.

