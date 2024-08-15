READ: Former President Donald Trump’s financial disclosure
By CNN Staff
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s latest financial reports were released Thursday, offering the first look in more than a year at the Republican presidential nominee’s finances, business holdings and liabilities.
Read Trump’s financial disclosure, in six separate files, below:
Part one here.
Part two here.
Part three here.
Part four here.
Part five here.
Part six here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.