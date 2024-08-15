Jordanian citizen charged with attacking Florida solar power facility and making threats over anti-Israel beliefs

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A Jordanian citizen residing in Orlando, Florida, has been charged for allegedly destroying solar panels at an energy facility and making threats against businesses in the state because he believed they supported Israel.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen has been charged with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility, and is being held behind bars pending a resolution in the case.

According to court records, Hnaihen began smashing the windows of several businesses in the Orlando area and leaving “warning letters” threatening to “destroy or explode everything here in whole America. Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel.”

Hnaihen also attacked a Florida solar panel farm, smashing panels and cutting wires, court records say.

“The solar farm’s engineers and law enforcement investigators quickly realized that Hnaihen’s attack bore signs of premeditation and sophistication,” prosecutors wrote in a detention memo. “For example, whenever Hnaihen cut a wire, he would cut so close to the panel that it was impossible to splice in a new wire, permanently decommissioning the entire panel.”

In two hours, he caused $700,000 in damages, prosecutors say.

CNN has reached out to a defense lawyer for Hnaihen.

Hnaihen also attempted to purchase a firearm and lied about his lack of US citizenship, prosecutors say. During a background check, however, prosecutors say the issue was discovered and Hnaihen was not able to purchase the weapon.

Prosecutors warned the judge presiding over the case that Hnaihen’s alleged threats and destruction were escalating in recent weeks.

“The Court should be aware that on July 9, 2024, two days before the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hnaihen, employees at an industrial propane gas depot in Orlando, Florida, discovered an identical copy of the defendant’s Warning Letter posted outside the facility,” prosecutors wrote to the judge when requesting that Hnaihen remain behind bars.

“No damage was discovered at that time, but operations at the facility were significantly disrupted while a fire department hazmat team cleared the scene,” prosecutors wrote. “Final fingerprint analysis is forthcoming.”

