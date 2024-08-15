Chicago artists’ murals to grace exteriors of CTA train cars

By Adam Harrington, John Odenthal, Colleen Martinez

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Some Chicago artists’ murals will soon be on the move as car wraps on Chicago Transit Authority ‘L’ trains.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Tuesday of this week that artworks will appear wrapped around cars on the Blue, Green, and Orange line trains beginning soon.

The artist-designed train wraps project is called “Track(ed) Changes: Democracy runs through our neighborhoods.” It was produced by the DCASE Public Art team with the CTA, and curated by Chicago graphic designer Bob Faust.

Artists who created the murals include Brandon Breaux, Faust himself, Kristoffer McAfee, Noel Mercado, Carlos Rolón, Esperanza Rosas, Territory, and youth artists from Urban Gateways.

The CTA train wrap project is part of an $11 million investment to add public art throughout the city—which also includes new murals and sculptures.

The following neighborhood murals are being created by Chicago artists. Unless otherwise specified, the murals will interpret themes of democracy, civic duty, democracy, equity, and/or inclusion:

-A mural celebrating the legacy of the blues in Chicago, by Chicago-based artist Arthur Wright, at the Martin Luther King Community Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. -A mural by Brooklyn-based artist Tomokazu Matsuyama, at the Edgewater Branch Library, 6000 N. Broadway. -A mural by Chicago-based artist Cecilia Beaven at the Erie Division Health Center, 2418 W. Division St. -A mural by Chicago-based artist Sentrock at the Mayfair Branch Library, 4400 W. Lawrence Ave. -A mural by Chicago-based artist Oscar Joyo at the Vodak-East Side Branch Library, 3710 E. 106th St. -A mural by Chicago-based artist Max Sansing at the Uptown Branch Library, 929 W. Buena Ave. -A mural celebrating house music and its influence by Chicago-based artists Kayla Mahaffey and Rahmaan Statik at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications Garage, 1411 W. Madison St. -A mural by Chicago-based artist Kari Blak at the Bessie Coleman Branch Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

