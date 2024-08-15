Charter school in Fort Worth offers adults a second chance at an education

By Lauren Crawford

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — It’s never too late to pursue a better future and a new school opening soon in Fort Worth is helping adults do just that.

New Heights is designed for adults ages 18 to 50 who never got the chance to finish high school.

“This right here, New Heights, this is an amazing opportunity for me,” said Jonathon Wilson, who was one of the first people to submit an enrollment application.

“I want to get my high school diploma and want to show my kids, that even though it may have taken a while, it’s never too late.”

As a husband and father to five children with another on the way, Wilson says he left high school at 17 years old to take care of his family.

“When I was 13, my sister passed away, when I was 15 my grandmother passed away, when I was 17 my mother passed away,” Wilson said.

Life happened and Wilson never got the opportunity to finish high school, until now.

“This is really the first opportunity for adults to come back to high school and really blossom into a career and new opportunities,” Traci Berry, New Heights CEO and superintendent said.

In Texas, statistics show there are nearly 7 million adults without a high school diploma over the age of 18.

Berry has dedicated her career to improving access to education. She believes New Heights will change the workforce in North Texas and create economic pathways that would impact generations.

New Heights is not your traditional high school experience. The program offers a variety of scheduling options and support services like childcare and transportation for parents or adults working on the side.

Adults can also transfer credits based on their transcript so the journey may look different for everyone.

“Choosing to come back to school is brave. There’s the unknown, you have your life that looks a certain way, what I would say is, while it might be a little intimidating, do it. At least come have a conversation. We have amazing coaches, amazing staff who can walk you through it and take out the unknown so you can see it taste it feel it,” Berry said.

Within the first two weeks of enrollment, the team leading New Heights saw an overwhelming response. More than 700 North Texans have completed enrollment applications.

“Long term, I’d like to go to college and study business,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s dreams don’t end with finishing school. He also has a love for cooking and dreams of one day running his own catering business.

“I have to show them that dad can do it. My kids are everything to me. My wife helps me out as much as possible but I have to pay her back. I have to pay her forward,” Wilson said.

The program, career training, certifications and college credit are free to all students while enrolled. New Heights is not an online course but adults can pick which days and times they take in-person classes.

“This really changes people’s lives. It’s pride and dignity and opportunity and the look on their face and pure joy they feel is intoxicating,” Berry said.

New Heights is hosting an open house for those interested and want to learn more information: -Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. -Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. -Friday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Classes at New Heights officially begin Sept. 3.

