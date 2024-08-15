Ballot machine malfunction: City replacing five machines in time for November election

By Andrew Amouzou

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — “That was a concern yesterday,” Celestine Jeffreys, Green Bay City Clerk, said.

After higher-than-expected voter turnout at Tuesday’s elections Jeffreys said the city is already preparing for November.

That includes replacing five ballot reading machines that malfunctioned during the primary.

Jeffreys said each machine had different issues: One couldn’t scan both sides of a ballot simultaneously and another was stuck on a loading screen.

“These machines have various issues, and as I said, possibly the software update did it,” Jeffreys said. “I’m also going to attribute it to the age of most of our machines.”

Jeffreys said the majority of ballot readers used Tuesday are 13 years old and the city needs to buy new ones.

On Aug. 6, Green Bay tested its machines for the public, which at that time, the city said, had all worked properly.

“Whenever there’s an election where every ward is involved, every machine for those wards will be tested,” Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said a new reader costs around $7,000 to $7,500.

For now, she said the city plans to rent five machines for November.

Jeffreys said there will be another public testing closer to the November elections.

She also encourages people to vote early and have a plan to register to avoid long lines and prevent any possible day-of issues.

