Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

(CNN) — Multiple arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.

Charges will be announced Thursday morning at a press conference in Los Angeles, along with details of Perry’s actions, the source said.

The beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends” died in October at the age of 54. Perry was found floating face down in the pool of his Pacific Palisades home. The actor died as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report.

In May, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Scot Williams told CNN that an investigation into Perry’s death was ongoing and criminal in nature.

“Hypothetically there’s a potential for criminal culpability depending on what the investigation undercovers, but at this point, we’re not there yet,” he said at the time.

Williams said authorities were looking into how Perry got the drugs and who may have supplied them. The US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service were also involved in the investigation.

Perry had detailed his decades-long struggles with drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” He wrote that he began abusing prescription medication after he was involved in a jet ski accident on the set of the film “Fools Rush In” in 1997 and was prescribed Vicodin.

According to his book, Perry eventually escalated to taking up to 55 pills per day, which resulted in his significant weight loss that was visible during his time working on “Friends.” He noted that it was difficult to watch the physical transformation he went through during his time on the show.

“I was, like, brutally thin and being beaten down so badly by the disease,” Perry wrote.

Ketamine has seen a surge in use in recent years as a treatment for depression, anxiety and pain. People close to Perry told coroner’s investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy before his death and he was being treated by at least two doctors, according to The Associated Press.

Perry’s death was met with shock as he was beloved on “Friends” between 1994 and 2004, where he starred alongside Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

They released a joint statement after Perry died, writing “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement, released by their individual representatives, added. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

