COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reported that 285 customers are affected by a water outage in the area of Galley Rd and Wooten Rd.

CSU says that the outage is due to a hit water line.

Roads in the area are already closed due to construction. Drivers should find an alternate route.

CSU estimates the outage will be repaired at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.