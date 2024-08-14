Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the state’s oldest Black-owned business, turns 90

By Reg Chapman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — For 90 years, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has been crafting community narratives and driving societal change.

The Twin Cities-based newspaper is the longest-running Black-owned business in Minnesota, and this iconic messenger has plans to continue being a big part of the community.

MSR’s archives, stretching back nearly a century, tell stories of Black businesses, clubs and churches.

“The news and information that we provide the community helps people to make informed decisions,” said Tracey Williams-Dillard, MSR’s CEO and publisher.

It also empowered a community to speak out fearlessly and unceasingly against injustice, discrimination and all imposed inequalities.

“The community and the newspaper are kind of one in my mind because without the community, we don’t need this newspaper. And without the newspaper, the community’s stories would be lost,” Williams-Dillard said. “We are part of the community that we tell the story about.”

She is part of a legacy that began with her grandfather, Cecil Newman, who founded the newspaper in August 1934. At that time, there were around 7,000 Black people in the community.

Newman spearheaded action against industries and unions that excluded Black workers. He also investigated and exposed cases of job, housing and business discrimination.

You are treated to a history lesson while walking down the hallway inside MSR’s 70-year-old headquarters in south Minneapolis.

The St. Paul Recorder and Minneapolis Spokesman merged into one title by Newman’s widow. The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder now reaches Black communities in Duluth and Rochester. The paper is also changing with the times.

“The studio is definitely a key part because people receive their news on their phones, tablets and computers now,” said MSR sales manager Ray Seville.

A life-long journalist, Seville is leading that charge.

“Now our podcast is taking off and people are noticing the reels and the short videos,” he said.

Technology is increasing MSR’s reach, something Williams-Dillard hopes continues the legacy of a man she tries daily to make proud.

“Today to be able to sit here in his office that is now mine and think, ‘We’re still doing it, we’re still publishing, Grandfather. We’re still living your dream,'” Williams-Dillard said.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder is celebrating 90 years with a boat ride on Friday night and a huge gala on Saturday night.

