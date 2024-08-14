Military members can shop for free in Hampton at this store

By Erin Miller

Click here for updates on this story

HAMPTON, Virginia (WTKR) — Imagine going into a store, picking something off the shelf, and leaving with it for free.

In most cases, that’s not reality — unless you are a service member shopping at Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The base is one of many across the country that provides support to service members through the Airman’s Attic.

The Airman’s Attic is a place for service members to shop and re-stock things they need for free.

Yes, free.

Families and individuals can get kitchen supplies, electronics, kid’s toys, clothes, and more.

“[Let’s say] you work on the maintenance line, [and] you get some oil on your boot. You can go buy a $70 pair of boots or you can come to the Airman’s Attic, and we may have your size,” says Brian Saunders.

Brian Saunders is the manager of the Airman’s Attic and a veteran himself. He says he remembers how tight money was when he was starting out in the military.

That’s why the Airman’s Attic caters to active-duty junior enlisted members.

“We service E1 through E5 as far as service ranks and it’s all active duty services. Each month, they’re allowed 12 items and one large item. [A] large item is normally anything $50 or more and of their 12 items, 10 pieces of clothing equal one item,” says Saunders. “We want to make sure they get the most bang for their buck as they come here and shop because this is where they’re going to save money.”

Airman First Class Skylar Ellis was shopping when we stopped by.

“So today I was kind of just looking around. Sometimes I like to come in here and see what kind of uniform options they have. Today I was able to find a fleece. It’s a little hot out right now, but for the winter months I think it’ll be nice,” she says.

Ellis also says a lot of her fellow airmen stop by when they are moving in and out of the dorms.

While the Airman’s Attic is open to the junior enlisted every Tuesday and Thursday, on the last day of the month it’s open to all enlisted members.

“You see how busy we are today. It’s really good to see the donations move out,” says Sara Dreano.

Sara Dreano, who has been volunteering for 21 years, says they help up to 55 families during the three-hour window that they’re open.

“I know that the Airman’s Attic is doing what it’s supposed to do – [and that] is to give back to the community,” she says.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for at the Airman’s Attic and have a few dollars to spend, you can also shop next door at the thrift store.

You’ll buy items for a discount and all the money goes back into the community and the Langley Spouses Club.

The Langley Spouses Club is a private organization, focused on fostering connections between spouses in the JBLE community. The club’s main source of fundraising is through the base thrift store, which is fully supported by donations.

All proceeds benefit the Langley Spouses Club Welfare Fund which supports Langley and the Hampton Roads community.

In the last year, these funds allowed the Langley Spouses Club to give $8,500 in scholarships and provide financial support to numerous base events and local school activities.

“I like being able to help airmen and the families that they bring in. It’s like a blessing,” says the thrift store’s manager, Sam Zisk.

Shopper Erica Wagner says it’s also cost-effective for her budget.

“Inflation is getting the best of all of us,” she says with a laugh.

It’s important to note that nothing goes to waste at the Airman’s Attic. The store has a partnership with the Salvation Army, so anything they cannot keep they pass along to the Salvation Army.

The Langley Chapel has been a huge help, especially for families with little ones.

While I was there, they dropped off 3,200 diapers to give to families.

Donations are accepted, from civilians and service members, on those shopping days during open hours.

Airman’s attic is open Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and is located in the Community Commons building next to the CDC.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.