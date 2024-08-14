Aftermath of violent Baltimore attack caught on video, victim says police did not help her

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A woman says she was violently attacked this past weekend in Fells Point and a police officer kept on walking without getting involved. This comes after recent calls for police to step up patrols in the area.

Cellphone video shared with WJZ shows the aftermath of the assault. At one point in the video, a Baltimore police officer appears to walk past without attempting to step in.

“He just walks right past me, doesn’t acknowledge me,” said Donna Hammonds. “He sees that I’m bleeding and I’m bleeding really bad, so for him to walk past and not ask if I’m OK, if I need anything, I was livid.”

Hammonds told WJZ she was leaving a bar with her daughter on Saturday when a group of women rushed over and started assaulting them. Hammonds said she was left bruised and bloodied.

“The first girl ran up and punched me twice in the face, then another girl came over and hit me in the face,” Hammonds said.

She said the only thing the nearby officer did was manage crowd control.

Baltimore Police said they are looking into Hammonds’ case.

“I would like for them to be held accountable,” Hammonds said, referring to police.

In the wake of safety concerns, Baltimore Police stepped up patrols in the Central District over the past year, especially on weekends. Those patrols cover places like the Inner Harbor and Fells Point.

