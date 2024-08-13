JD Vance has a low-rate mortgage, bitcoin and millions in a brokerage account, new disclosures show

By Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

(CNN) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is doing very well financially for someone who just turned 40, new federal disclosures reveal.

The Ohio senator, whom former President Donald Trump chose as his running mate last month, has roughly between $4 million and $11 million in assets to his name, with only $750,000 to $1.5 million in liabilities. He owns a home, has a stake in two businesses and has three 529 education savings accounts for his children.

His biggest single asset is his Schwab brokerage account, which he values between roughly $2.2 million and $7.5 million – with investments largely in passively managed exchange-traded stock and bond funds.

Outside of that, while hardly his largest holding, Vance does include among his assets $250,000 to $500,000 worth of bitcoin. With Trump promising to implement crypto-friendly policies if elected, it’s unclear how that will affect his holdings, but it does stand out in a portfolio made up largely of diversified ETFs.

The three 529 accounts Vance lists for his children are worth between $31,000 and $115,000 in total.

Vance also lists checking and savings accounts valued between $315,000 and $815,000, which produced between $5,000 and $16,000 in interest income from the beginning of 2023 through the date of filing.

For his residential real estate, Vance lists a property worth between $500,000 and $1 million and reports that it yielded $15,000 to $50,000 in rental income from 2023 onward.

On the liability side of Vance’s ledger he lists just two items: a 30-year mortgage valued between $250,000 and $500,000 at a rate of just 3.85% and a line of credit worth between $500,000 and $1 million line at 6.58%, which he can draw from on demand.

Vance’s financial disclosure form was released Tuesday by the Office of Government Ethics and the Federal Election Commission.

Also included on the senator’s disclosure form was a list of accounts and fund investments held by his wife, Usha Vance. She reported holding between $100,0000 and $250,000 in a Vanguard 2050 target date retirement fund; between $15,000 and $50,000 in an S&P 500 exchange traded fund; plus up to $45,000 between a checking account, a money market account and a brokerage sweep account.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Steve Contorno, Kit Maher and David Wright contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.