CSPD believes there are additional victims of man arrested for sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department has now identified a man who was arrested two weeks ago for sexual assault on a child.

RELATED: CSPD seeking info on potential additional victims after man arrested for sexual assault on a child

According to CSPD, on July 26, they began investigating the reported sexual assault of a juvenile female by an adult man she did not know. The department said the suspect initially contacted the victim near the 1900 block of South Chelton Road and walked the victim to his nearby residence, where he sexually assaulted her.

CSPD said the investigation resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old male who was charged with sexual assault on a child. The department did not release his photograph at the time to "preserve the investigation." That man has now been identified by CSPD as Jonathan Jensen. Jensen is a white male, approximately 6’03” tall and 170 pounds, with a thin build. He is further described as having curly blond hair with a blond and brown beard.

CSPD said they believe there are additional victims of Jensen who have not come forward. Anyone who may be a victim of Jensen or may have information about him is asked to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.