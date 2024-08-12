Two Pueblo County deputies assaulted by inmate

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Monday that two deputies were assaulted over the weekend in the county jail.

According to the PCSO, two graveyard deputies were assaulted by 42-year-old inmate, James Gilbert, while working on the maximum security floor inside the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility.

The PCSO said one deputy was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. The other deputy sustained minor injuries to his face.

James Gilbert is currently incarcerated for felony robbery and assault, according to the sheriff's office.