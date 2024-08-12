Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran apologizes for using homophobic slur

By Kevin Wiles, Jr.

BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran and the team have issued an apology after he used a homophobic slur during Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros.

The Sox centerfielder was up to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning when he was caught on a hot-mic responding to a fan’s heckling while in the middle of his at-bat.

With the team down 10-0, the fan could be heard on the NESN broadcast taunting Duran, yelling, “You need a tennis racket!” Duran turned his attention to the fan, responding, “Shut up you (expletive, expletive),” which was also caught on the broadcast microphones behind home plate.

After the game, Duran issued the following statement:

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox also released a statement following the game:

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora is expected to address the incident ahead of Monday’s home game against the Texas Rangers.

“We often hear when we’re growing up that words don’t hurt and they hurt very much,” said Tanya Neslusan, executive director of Mass Equality. “I had hoped that we had come to a place, generationally, where that slur was not used as a casual swear and that people understood the gravity of it.”

The Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 10-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

