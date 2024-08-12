2 men charged with trespassing onto Guaranteed Rate Field during Crosstown Classic

By Beth Lawrence

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Two men are facing charges after police say they ran onto Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday during the game between the Cubs and the White Sox.

Edgar Medina, 29, and Joseph Vega, 19, of Chicago, each face one felony charge of criminal trespassing.

Medina injured his lower leg during the incident and was taken to Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago in good condition.

Both men were arrested without incident, police say.

No further information was immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.