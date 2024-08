This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Paris (CNN) — The USA men’s basketball team on Saturday won its fifth straight Olympic gold medal, defeating a spirited French team 98-87.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.