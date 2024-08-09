Passenger plane carrying 62 people crashes outside São Paulo, Brazil



By AnneClaire Stapleton, Tara John and Duarte Mendonça, CNN

(CNN) — A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of São Paulo on Friday, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with dramatic footage from the scene showing the plane’s destroyed fuselage in flames on the ground.

Interrupting a speech at a naval event, Lula said it “appears” that everyone on board the flight may have died. It is not clear what caused the twin-engine turboprop plane to crash.

“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died,” he said, in a video of his statement shared on X.

Flight 2283 left Cascavel, in the Brazilian state of Parana, and was en route to São Paulo when it lost signal shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET), according to data on Flightradar24.

Social media videos of the crash showed the plane spiraling out of the sky before hitting the ground as people in the neighborhood shouted in fear. Another video showed the wreckage of the plane in flames on the ground.

Brazil’s Civil Defense says the plane hit multiple houses as it crashed into a residential area, reports CNN Brasil.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” according to a statement by airline Voepass.

One resident recorded video of the aftermath of a plane crashing into her neighbor’s house outside of São Paulo, telling CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones she was eating lunch in her kitchen when she saw the plane going down.

She ducked down in terror and started praying, she said, calling it a “moment of panic” for the whole city. The private roads leading toward the crash site are now closed off, and first responders are in the area, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

