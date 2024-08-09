Minneapolis man convicted in trans woman’s murder

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has been found guilty of murdering a trans woman in the city last fall.

A jury found 25-year-old Damarean Bible guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to court records. His sentencing is set for Sept. 11.

Savannah Williams was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a south Minneapolis courtyard near East Lake Street on Nov. 29.

According to a criminal complaint, Bible initially denied any involvement in Williams’ death, but he eventually confessed to fatally shooting her. Bible said he passed by her at a Lake Street bus stop and she offered him sex. They then walked half a block south to the courtyard.

The complaint says when they were finished, Bible shot the victim at close range because she “made him feel suspicious.”

The Queer Legislative Caucus spoke out against Williams’ killing at the time, calling it a “senseless murder” that “not only extinguishes a vibrant life but serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and discrimination faced by sex workers and transgender individuals, particularly BIPOC transgender women, and femmes.”

In December, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said, “If the investigation reveals sufficient evidence to prove bias motivation beyond a reasonable doubt, we would prosecute accordingly.” No bias crime charges were filed against Bible.

“This was a terrifying act of violence perpetrated against Savannah Ryan Williams, and I share in the community’s outrage,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Wednesday. “This was not an act of self-defense. Mr. Bible caused immeasurable harm to Savannah’s family and the broader community, and following today’s verdict he will face a long sentence, which is necessary to protect public safety.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, hate crimes based on gender identity increased in Minnesota every year from 2020-2022. In 2022, the most recent year with data available, there were nine such crimes. They accounted for 4.9% of all hate crimes in Minnesota that year, higher than both gender- and disability-based hate crimes. These numbers do not include incidents that do not involve violence, threats or property damage.

