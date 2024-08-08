Victim hurt in June lithium-ion battery fire dies from injuries, FDNY says

By Katie Houlis

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — An individual who was hurt in a Brooklyn fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery in June has died from his injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The victim died Tuesday, the FDNY said. His identity was not immediately released.

According to the FDNY, this is the second death related to a lithium-ion battery in New York City so far this year.

3 others hurt in Brooklyn fire

Three other people were also hurt in the fire, which broke out in an apartment building on Avenue M between East Fourth and Fifth streets in Midwood on June 27.

FDNY officials said an e-bike was charging when the lithium-ion battery exploded. The flames blocked the apartment’s exit, and firefighters had to pull the burning e-bike out of the building. According to FDNY officials, the bike had been left in a hallway at the base of a staircase.

At least two apartments and two businesses were significantly damaged.

Over 100 lithium-ion battery fires investigated in NYC this year, FDNY says

According to FDNY data, at least 50 people have been injured in lithium-ion battery fires in the city so far this year, and there have been over 100 investigations related to lithium-ion battery fires.

In February, Fazil Khan, 27, died when a lithium-ion battery caused a fire at an apartment building in Harlem.

To avoid fires, the FDNY recommends charging lithium-ion batteries outside when possible, never leaving batteries unattended while they’re charging, and never leaving a charging battery near windows, doors or other exits.

City and state officials have been pushing for legislation cracking down on safety standards for lithium-ion batteries. In July, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that:

– Prohibits the sale of batteries not up to manufacturing standards, – Requires retailers to provide manuals for the batteries, – And requires training materials for first responders for incidents involving lithium-ion batteries.

In the city, devices that use lithium-ion batteries must meet compliance standards in order to be sold.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.