South Jersey man with heart condition aims to break Guinness World Record with 2,000 muscle-ups

By Stephanie Stahl, Brad Nau

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (KYW) — A young man in South Jersey is hoping to break the Guinness World Record and inspire others to push past medical challenges. While doing just one muscle-up would be impossible for many, it’s hard to imagine doing 2,000 in a day.

A muscle-up is an exercise where you pull yourself up on a bar then muscle your way up and over the bar.

Branden Hines, 24, is on a mission to break the world record for the most muscle-ups completed in 24 hours

“To be able to break that record, I think, would be something that I think is maximally inspiring to people,” Hines said.

Especially considering Hines, who lives in South Jersey, is a heart patient.

“I had experienced cardiac arrest twice by the time I turned three,” Hines said.

He has prolonged QT syndrome, a genetic condition that impacts the heart’s electrical rhythm, treated over the years with surgeries and implanted devices.

“I started speaking for the American Heart Association when I was 8 years old,” Hines said.

Hines’ message: anything is possible, even attempting to do what might seem impossible.

The current world record for muscle-ups is 1,300 in 24 hours.

“I’m hoping to hit a minimum of 1,500, but the goal is 2,000,” Hines said.

Stahl: Do you take breaks to eat or go to the bathroom?

Hines: After each hour, I take about 5 minutes, eat a banana or drink Gatorade and then back on the bar.

And he has this reminder tattooed on his arm in the form of a mountain in the middle of an EKG line.

“To symbolize other struggles and hardships,” Hines said.

Hines says now that he’s cleared by doctors, he’s able to supercharge his workouts while also working for a charity to help underprivileged students.

Aiming to prove the value of hard work and dedication, Hines will challenge that world record Aug. 31 from 3 p.m. until 3 p.m. the next day.

