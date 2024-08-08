Fountain PD arrests man for internet luring of a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man Thursday following an investigation into the internet luring of a child.

The FPD said 35-year-old Christopher Shaffer had planned to meet a 13-year-old girl at a store in Fountain.

According to the FPD, after the arrest, they learned that People’s Fellowship Ministries holds in-home church services, where children may have attended, at Shaffer’s place of residence. This is located in the City of Colorado Springs.

FPD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Sauter at 719-382-4233, or email at rsauter@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.