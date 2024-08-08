Colorado teachers can receive up to $600 in state funding for classroom supplies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Just in time for the beginning of the school year, it's now a bit easier for teachers in Colorado to spruce up their classrooms and provide needed resources for their students.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday the state is putting $2.7 million worth of funding towards helping teachers afford new resources and supplies for their classrooms.

Teachers can receive up to $600 in supplies per classroom while supplies last. Eligible uses of project funding include purchasing or upgrading classroom supplies, technology learning materials, instructional materials and social or mental health resources for students.

“I’m thrilled to bring this new support for Colorado’s hardworking educators. Important classroom supplies will help Colorado students get the education they deserve, strengthen Colorado’s future and create more economic opportunities for all Coloradans," Polis said in a Wednesday press release.

The funding comes from the Governor Emergency Education Relief (GEER), as well as a partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose. Last year, Polis announced the first round of funding in partnership with DonorsChoose, which helped support educational projects in everything from literacy to STEM and life skills for 1,385 schools.