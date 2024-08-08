Colorado awarded $25 million to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado will be receiving $25 million to assist in the state's clean-up of orphaned oil and gas wells with the aim of addressing environmental and safety hazards.

The news was shared in an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior on Aug. 2, who said it would be awarding a sum of $52 million to three states, including Colorado, for well cleanup efforts.

According to the Department of the Interior, the $25 million will go towards plugging Colorado's 106 orphaned wells and completing equipment decommissioning, remediation and restoration at 200 sites where wells were previously plugged.

"These investments to address hazardous sites will help create good-paying union jobs, catalyze economic growth and revitalization, help protect public health and the environment from harmful methane leaks, and advance environmental justice," the Department wrote in an Aug. 2 press release.

The funding is a part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, the Department said. In addition to the Colorado funding, Illinois was awarded $25 million and West Virginia will be receiving $1.97 million.

“Toxic orphaned oil and gas wells have plagued American communities for generations," Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said. "With this historic funding, Colorado, Illinois and West Virginia will continue the progress already made plugging wells and begin to turn the tide on these environmental hazards that are harming our lands, waters and air.”