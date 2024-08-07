From Scrubs to Success: Ariel Lee’s Journey from Nurse to Entrepreneur

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Imagine a world where nurses are not only caregivers but also innovators, shaping the future of healthcare. Picture transitioning from the traditional bedside role to the decision-making table of business ownership. Welcome to the realm of nurse entrepreneurship—a dynamic blend of success stories, invaluable advice, transformative improvements, and visionary thinking.

Ariel Lee, a board-certified nurse practitioner, is here to guide you with her empowering new e-book, “From Scrubs to Success!” This isn’t just a manual for nurses; it’s a comprehensive blueprint for anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. Lee takes you on an inspiring journey from conceptualizing your business idea to scaling it to greater heights. Whether you’re a nurse ready to leap into entrepreneurship or someone passionate about business, this e-book is packed with practical tips and insights to help you thrive. Dive in, take notes, and get ready to transform your entrepreneurial dreams into reality! The Spark of Entrepreneurship

Ariel Lee’s passion for healthcare was ignited by her grandmother, Bobbie Lawrence-Smith, a dedicated home provider. Ariel often assisted her grandmother with tasks like preparing food for feeding tubes and organizing medicines. This experience, combined with a family full of healthcare professionals, cemented Ariel’s path in healthcare.

After years as a family nurse practitioner, Ariel experienced burnout from long hours and overwhelming work. This led her to reevaluate her career. “I wanted to provide care that aligned with my personality, passion, and gifts of loving people. Not just prescribing medications but addressing health holistically—mind, body, soul, and spirit,” said Lee.

In 2016, Lee took a leap of faith and established Optimize Health LLC, a mobile healthcare clinic designed to meet the community’s needs.

All About Optimize Health LLC

Optimize Health LLC operates on a philosophy of doing right, treating people well, giving excellent service, and loving people. By being a mobile healthcare provider, Optimize Health brings services directly to clients. They offer:

– Health physical exams for schools, companies, and events

– Sports physicals for youth and adults

– Biometric screenings for blood pressure, glucose, BMI, labs, and behavioral risks

– Health and wellness coaching, including prescription management and CPR training

– Contract provider and business partnerships with corporations

– Literary health content creation

What sets Optimize Health LLC apart is their exceptional customer service. Lee prides herself on a handpicked team chosen for their performance and dedication.

Despite starting with minimal funds, Lee’s belief in herself led Optimize Health LLC to achieve a six-figure salary. In eight years, she has never taken a business loan. She now hosts training for aspiring business owners, helping 55 businesses succeed for over five years. This fall, she is launching online nurse consulting courses.

The Joy of Entrepreneurship

The best part of her journey is the joy and peace it brings. “Take a leap of faith and trust God,” Lee advises. Inspired by Les Brown’s quote about dreams buried in graveyards, she believes in acting on ideas that ignite passion.

“Live out that vision God has given you for more joy and passion in life,” Ariel says with a smile.

Today, Ariel’s life includes time for God, her family, herself, and her business. She is living her life out loud and encourages you to do the same. Download her eBook, “From Scrubs to Success: The Ultimate Guide to Starting a Nurse-Owned Business,” on Amazon.com.

Ariel Lee is a board-certified family practitioner, owner of Optimize Health LLC, healthcare trainer, and author. She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners National Certification Board, and the Alpha Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®. She has been married to Devon Lee for 20 years, and the couple has two beautiful children.

Houston Style Magazine readers can get more info at optimize-health.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.