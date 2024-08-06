Skip to Content
Prospect Lake in Memorial Park reopens following closure due to blue-green algae

today at 4:36 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs announced Tuesday that Prospect Lake in Memorial Park has reopened following a mandatory closure due to the presence of blue-green algae.

The city closed access to the lake on July 24, after a positive test confirming the presence of mycrocystin toxin, which is produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The city said the lake has been reopened after two consecutive negative tests for elevated concentrations of the algae.

The following activities are now again permitted at Prospect Lake: swimming, bathing, paddle boarding, tubing, water skiing, and non-motorized and motorized boating.

According to the city, algae blooms are still possible throughout the summer months. Visitors are encouraged to use caution by not drinking the water, keeping children and pets out of the water, and avoiding any contact with algae that may be present. Fishing is permitted but anglers need to rinse fish with clean water and properly dispose of organs when processing. Boaters must also avoid any visible algae contact.

The city said staff will continue to monitor and perform weekly testing to ensure safe, recreational water quality levels set by the CDPHE and the EPA.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

