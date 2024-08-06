Nassau County lawmakers approve public mask ban, with some exemptions. Here’s how it would work.

By Christina Fan

MINEOLA, New York (WCBS) — Nassau County lawmakers passed a bill making it a crime for anyone to wear a mask or face covering to hide their identity in public.

The vote on the controversial Mask Transparency Act split along party lines, with 12 Republicans voting for it and seven Democrats abstaining.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who has spoken in support of the bill, is now expected to sign it.

Mask Transparency Act carries up $1,000 fine or 1 year in jail

The Mask Transparency Act was introduced in response to antisemitic incidents that authorities said were often committed by people wearing masks.

The ban makes mask-wearing a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Supporters claim the measure will help combat crimes committed during protests and only applies to bad actors, not those wearing face coverings for religious or health reasons.

But opponents, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Democratic leaders, called the law flawed and dangerous for allowing police to stop and question any person in public who is wearing a mask, even if no crime is being committed.

Democratic lawmakers tried introducing emergency legislation to amend the bill, but their proposal was not on Monday night’s agenda.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams previously voiced support for similar bills that looked to ban masks at protests and on the subway.

