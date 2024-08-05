Pelosi says she has not spoken to Biden since he dropped out of the race

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has not spoken to President Joe Biden since he dropped out of the presidential race last month.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday whether she would like to speak with him in the future, Pelosi said, “Yes.”

“Is everything OK with your relationship?” Bash asked.

“You’d have to ask him, but I hope so,” Pelosi said. “Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years.”

Last month, the president stepped down from the Democratic ticket and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

CNN previously reported that Pelosi privately told Biden that polling showed he could not beat former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and his run could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning back the House. One source told CNN at the time that the president pushed back, telling her that he had seen polls that indicated he could win. Another source described Biden as getting defensive about the polls.

A source with direct knowledge later described Biden as “seething” at Pelosi. This source said the sentiment only grew when California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a longtime Pelosi ally, released a letter urging Biden to step aside. Aides to Harris also expressed unhappiness with Pelosi and her talk of a quick process to find a new candidate if the president were to step aside as the party’s presumptive nominee.

Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris days later.

In an oval office address on July 24, Biden framed the decision as a matter of saving democracy and passing “the torch to a new generation.”

“You know, in recent weeks it’s become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term,” Biden said. “But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition.”

He went on describe Harris as experienced, tough and capable.

“She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country,” he said.

On Monday evening, Pelosi described Harris, who on Friday earned enough votes from Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, as “very politically astute,” pointing toward Harris’ experience winning a competitive primary for California attorney general.

“She pulled that off because of her astuteness,” Pelosi said, “and I can go more into that but the fact is, you’ve seen in the past three weeks how she has managed the opportunity that is there.”

