Man faces arson charges after fire at Domino’s

By Kyle Rozanski

WESTMINSTER, Maryland (WBAL) — A Westminster man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a Domino’s, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Westminster Fire Department and surrounding companies were called around 6:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Baltimore Boulevard for a reported building fire. When they arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the Domino’s, which was contained within minutes, fire investigators said.

When the investigators arrived, someone stopped and told them he saw a man entering vehicles at the nearby auto repair shop. A trooper assisting investigators responded and saw a man entering a vehicle and detained him.

Police learned that Westminster police had arrested the man, George W. Cook, 59, over the last few weeks on allegations he set small fires in the city that were similar to how the Domino’s fire was started, including placing feces into bags or boxes and setting those items on fire.

A Domino’s manager told authorities that Cook came into the store earlier in the week and became aggressive after they refused to give him the free food he had requested. He kicked over a trash can after he was told to leave.

Cook was charged with second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, as well as charges of rogue and vagabond and theft under $100 by the Westminster Police Department.

Cook is being held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center.

