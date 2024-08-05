In photos: From Snoop Dogg to Simone Biles, the most stylish moments of the Olympics so far

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — As the Olympic Games in Paris continue, there is more on show than world-class sporting prowess. Celebrities have descended on the city, eager to not only watch athletes at the top of their game but injecting a hit of fashion along the way — from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who watched the women’s gymnastics dressed in Marni, to Ariana Grande at the opening ceremony wearing Thom Browne. Even Zendaya was pictured in her Parisian hotel room by stylist Law Roach, commemorating the Games in an archival 2008 Olympic ring-themed jumpsuit from Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that this Games has felt the most fashion-forward, considering luxury conglomerate LVMH is the official sponsor of the event (a partnership estimated to be worth $166 million). Even the Olympic athletes are letting their personalities shine through via arty manicures or spray-painted hair.

There have been moments of soft political power too, such as the UK’s newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer, pictured defiant — and prepared — at the rainy opening ceremony. Sat in a sea of disposable ponchos, Starmer’s Team GB raincoat stood out like a beacon of dependable pragmatism, making fellow Brits feel “insanely patriotic.”

Whether it be foreign dignitaries, Hollywood celebrities or dedicated athletes, everyone seems to have brought their sartorial A-game to Paris. Scroll on to see the chicest moments of the Olympics so far.

