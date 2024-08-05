‘Both Hands’ helps widows and orphans while bringing neighbors closer together

By Steve Dent

Click here for updates on this story

NAMPA, Idaho (KIVI) — Joshua and Emily D’Orazio moved into a home in Nampa five years ago and they first met their neighbor Ray during a snowstorm.

“We didn’t have a shovel and Ray willingly just walked over took a snow blower and shoveled our entire driveway,” said Joshua. “It is just so nice that we have this opportunity to partner with Both Hands and share that love back.”

Both Hands is an national organization offering one hand for widows and another for orphans. Both Hands has done more than 1,300 projects, while raising more than $19 million in the process.

“Both Hands really originated this idea of off James 1:27, which talks about how we as Christians are called to take care of the widows and the orphans together,” said Joshua.

Last February Ray Vogt lost his wife Carol and so the D’Orazios arranged to help Ray by painting his house, installing sprinklers and a garden bed with the help of Both Hands.

“It’s amazing and overwhelming to have all these people here doing this,” said Ray, who is still grieving his loss. “I’m doing alright, it’s hard getting rid of her stuff, but I’m getting there.”

The volunteers that helped work on Ray’s house also sent letters requesting funds to help Joshua and Emily. They are raising money to help take care of a child who is expected to be born in November.

“We can’t wait, we are so excited,” said Joshua and Emily. “November can’t come soon enough and we are so excited to have this opportunity.”

So far they have raised $11,000 towards their goal of $20,000 with Both Hands matching donations up to $2,500. For more information, click here.

“All of the money raised funds our adoptions,” said Emily. “We feel so much love from our friends and family — our child is coming into this world with a huge community of people as more than 600 letters went out.”

The volunteers also made significant progress at Ray’s house as he is thrilled to have so many people helping him. Ray also thinks that Joshua and Emily will be good parents.

“Oh, yeah, they will be good parents,” said Ray. “They have been good neighbors, very good neighbors.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.