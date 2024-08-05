A story of survival: Couple spends 12 months working to save a lost dog

By Sarah Michals , Marlon Falconer

BRIMLEY, Michigan (WXYZ) — How far would you go for a dog in need?

In July of 2023, Deanna and Denny Suggitt from Sault Ste. Marie would find out.

“The whole thing started when he got away,” said Denny. “Tahquamenon Falls is about 60-70 miles from here.”

One year ago, a couple from Southfield had been camping at Tahquamenon Falls and took to Facebook to post a heartbreaking message.

The message shared that their “sweet Barley” had escaped at the end of their trip.

They looked everywhere, made the over 10 hour round-trip drive multiple weekends to continue searching, but they could not find Barley and eventually relinquished their ownership.

However, their Facebook post had begun circulating in the Upper Peninsula community, and community members began looking for Barley themselves.

Deanna heard about the lost pup from a friend, she said, “He was famous here! It was a whole group that helped.”

After hearing about him, Deanna and Denny took it upon themselves to find and help Barley.

They said community members would post pictures when he was seen on the road, or on a trail — finally they tracked him down to a wooded area by Brimley, about 50 miles from where he was lost.

A young rescue, Barley had trauma and would not go anywhere near people.

So, twice a day, sun, rain, snow-storm, Deanna would make the trip to Brimley to simply leave out food for Barley.

Same spot, every time.

“She was boiling him liver and hot dogs and put it on a bed of pedigree dry food every morning and every afternoon,” said Denny. “We had to leave at a certain time to take it out to him.”

The Suggitts watched out for Barley using cameras.

Deanna said, “I could see he was going up and down the streets at night, he couldn’t sleep at night because the wolves and coyotes.”

Gradually, a bit of trust began to form.

“If we were running late for some reason, like a winter storm or something, he would come out on the cameras and look down the road like ‘Where are you?’” said Deanna.

She added, “He’d get within 12 feet of us, within 10 feet of us and he actually was within 3 feet of me when the owner told us that the property may be selling and we have 2-to-4 weeks to get him out of there.”

The Suggitts said Barley was exceptionally smart, he would never go near a cage, trap, or even a trapper in camouflage.

They, and others, tried to trap him multiple times to no avail.

However, exactly 14 months to the day since Barley went missing, a trapper out of Macomb County who came to stay with the Suggitts was able to trap him.

By: Sarah Michals , Marlon FalconerPosted 9:44 PM, Aug 04, 2024 and last updated 9:55 AM, Aug 05, 2024

“Almost half his life has been out running in the wilderness,” said Deanna.

After a year alone, and fighting for his life, Barley has spent the last 10 days being cared for at the Chippewa County Animal Shelter.

Now, on Monday, his new forever starts.

The Suggitts are picking their dog up, bringing Barley home.

“Tomorrow, hopefully he’ll be here, and it’s going to be a long process,” said Denny.

“I’m up for it,” added Deanna.

Denny said, “We’re going to get him home and try to make him realize that he’s a dog and he can have fun and he can play and it’s okay.”

