Rally to support family of Sonya Massey held in front of Chicago Police Headquarters

By NOEL BRENNAN

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Activists and families of Black men and women killed by police are showing support for Sonya Massey’s family. They rallied Saturday afternoon in front of the Chicago Police Headquarters.

One of those at the rally has turned his grief into years of activism. Selwyn Jones traveled from South Dakota to support Massey’s family because he can relate.

“I’m the uncle of the late George Floyd,” he said.

His nephew died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and Jones has been on the road ever since.

“Since May the 26th of 2020,” he said.

He protests against police brutality and pushes for states to consider a version of the Medical Civil Rights Act, a law passed in Connecticut last year.

“That mandates medical attention for anybody that’s in distress whether that’s mental distress, whether it’s physical distress,” he said.

Last month, Massey called 911 for help at her home in Springfield. A Sangamon County sheriff’s deputywith a history of disciplinary issues shot her in the face.

“That sounds like a time bomb waiting to happen, and obviously it exploded,” Jones said.

Former deputy Sean Grayson is charged with murder.

“That should’ve been a mental health assistance. That shouldn’t have been a murder case,” said Jones.

Jones says he has been to more than 40 funerals in four years. Someday soon, he expects to be on the road and off to another rally.

“Every time it happens, I’m going to be here to put my two cents worth in because this is what I fight for,” he said.

Jones says he wants to see policing improved, starting with the hiring process. He also thinks police officers should have more frequent mental health evaluations.

