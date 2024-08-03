Skip to Content
Indian Food Fest returns to Colorado Springs High School

Published 11:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Liberty High School hosted the second annual Indian Food Fest on Saturday.

This year the festival had more than just food, it had fashion too.

"We have a very talented Indian community and we are just sharing a little bit of everything so that people can learn more about Indian food, and Indian culture. It's food, fun, fashion this time, and more fun," Monika Celly the event's organizer told KRDO 13.

The event was centered around a bazaar where guests could buy Indian spices, jewelry, and clothing. On stage, dancers were teaching people the dandiya – a traditional dance form from the Western state of Gujarat.

VIP ticket holders could get in at 11 a.m., general admission opened at noon. The event lasted until 3 pm.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

