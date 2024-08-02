Severe weather causes damage to aircraft at Fort Carson, no injuries

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson announced that the storm on the night of Aug. 1 damaged several aircraft on base.

Fort Carson says that a significant weather event occurred at Butts Army Heliport. Initial reports indicate the event caused damage to multiple aircraft belonging to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

“This weather event had a significant impact to our fleet. I am grateful there were no injuries,” said Col. Nicholas Ploetz, commander, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our Soldiers are resilient and will do what is necessary to recover our equipment and continue to perform our mission.”

A variety of aircraft are damaged including Apaches, Chinooks, and Black Hawks. Facilities on the heliport have minor damage. Currently, no environmental impacts have been reported.

A thorough investigation will be conducted to assess the damage.